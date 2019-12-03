2019 in Review: The 10 Best Comedies

If laughter really is the best medicine, this year’s TV comedies will keep us in excellent health.

Now that we’ve recognized 2019’s best drama series, our Year in Review continues with the shows that made us chuckle — that is, when they weren’t posing philosophical questions about human nature (on Netflix’s Russian Doll) or exploring the sheer agony that is being a teenager (on Hulu’s PEN15).

2019 was a banner year for comedies, and creating our list of the very best series was no easy task. But in the attached gallery, we’ve narrowed the field down to 10 stand-out shows, including Barry, Schitt’s Creek and more. 10 Best Comedy Series of 2019

Fun fact: Only two of the comedies that we applauded in 2018 made repeat appearances in this year’s gallery, clearing the way for plenty of new honorees. (Emphasis on “new.” More than half of our selections are freshmen comedies.)

But which series snagged the coveted No. 1 spot on our list? Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to find out, then drop a comment with the comedies that would make your best-of-the-year lists.

Coming up next in TVLine’s Year in Review: Worst Shows, Most Heartbreaking Deaths, Funniest Moments, Sexiest Scenes, Performances of the Year and much, much more!