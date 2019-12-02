2019 in Review: The 10 Best Dramas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… to make lists about our favorite television!

Now that December is upon us, we’re kicking off TVLine’s Year in Review, which honors the best, worst and weirdest of 2019 TV. First up? The year’s best drama series.

The past 12 months were an embarrassment of riches for small-screen fans, with broadcast, cable and streaming services all delivering dazzling shows. Whether you craved a bold teen drama like Euphoria, the sci-fi adventures of Stranger Things or a harrowing tale of real-life events such as When They See Us, there was no shortage of compelling dramatic television. 10 Best Drama Series of 2019

In the attached gallery, we’ve narrowed down the year’s offerings to the 10 best dramas, including three series that got kudos at this time last year. On the other hand, four of the shows that we recognized in 2018 — My Brilliant Friend, Homecoming, The Haunting of Hill House and The Americans — weren’t eligible for a repeat appearance in this year’s gallery, allowing us to applaud plenty of newbies.

Which drama claimed this year’s No. 1 spot? Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to find out, then drop a comment with the dramas that make your best-of lists.

Coming up next in TVLine’s Year in Review: Best Comedies, Worst Shows, Most Heartbreaking Deaths, Funniest Moments, Sexiest Scenes and much, much more!