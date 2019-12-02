Ratings: NCIS: LA Rises With Episode 250, Simpsons Eyes Season Low

RELATED STORIES Supergirl Fall Finale Recap: 'Sometimes the Good Guys Don't Win' -- Plus, the 'Crisis' Finally Reaches National City

This Sunday leading out of a 60 Minutes special (which delivered 8.1 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating), the 250th episode of CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles (6.2 mil/0.8) ticked up in the demo week-to-week. Closing the Eye’s night, Madam Secretary (4.1 mil/0.4) was steady with its penultimate episode.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Batwoman (1.01 mil/0.3, read post mortem) and Supergirl (884K/0.2, read recap) were steady with their pre-“Crisis” fall finales.

NBC | Sunday Night Football (18.9 mil/5.5) is up 10 percent in audience from last week’s fast nationals.

ABC | Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (3.1 mil/0.7) ticked up from last year’s first airing of the Yuletide season, while Shark Tank (3 mil/0.6) and The Rookie (3.3 mil/0.5) were steady.

FOX | The Simpsons (2 mil/0.7) hit a season low in the demo, while Bob’s Burgers (1.6 mil/0.6) matched its own season low (leading out of an Ice Age holiday special).

