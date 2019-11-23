The Masked Singer: The Latest Clues on Rottweiler, Leopard, Flamingo and More

The bloom is off the rose — or rather, the Flower is outta the competition — and things are heating up on Fox’s The Masked Singer.

The vine-y virtuoso was plucked at the end of Wednesday’s show, which also featured performances by Rottweiler, Flamingo and Leopard. The evening also included the return of the smackdown round, which pitted Flower against Leopard. Alas, Flower’s “Eye of the Tiger” was no match for Leopard’s “Don’t Cha.” And when Flower was unmasked, we all learned that she was legendary singer Patti LaBelle, the gorgeous voice behind hits like “Lady Marmalade,” “New Attitude” and “If You Asked Me To.” (Go here to read a full recap of the episode.)

Now it’s time to look ahead to Episode 9 and check in with our guesses about the identities of the remaining players. We’ve updated the gallery at right with information gleaned from this week’s show, and we’ve added our (and some of your) thoughts about who’s who underneath all of the feathers, sequins, fur and foam rubber.

We’ll continue to refresh the gallery as the weeks pass — and the season finale’s getting ever closer! — so make sure to log your thoughts and evolving guesses in the comments section!