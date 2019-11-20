Holly Hunter Joins Ted Danson in NBC's L.A. Mayor Comedy From Tina Fey

RELATED STORIES Holly Hunter to Play Sally Yates in CBS Studios' James Comey Limited Series

Holly Hunter to Play Sally Yates in CBS Studios' James Comey Limited Series Emmys 2019 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series?

Ted Danson has found a new comedic foil in Holly Hunter.

The Oscar-winning actress — who is coming off a buzzy stint on HBO’s Succession — has been cast opposite Danson in NBC’s forthcoming, politically-tinged sitcom from 30 Rock duo Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

The untitled comedy, which earned a straight-to-series order from the Peacock network back in July, stars Danson as “a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons,” per the official description. “Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the coyote population.”

Hunter will play Arpi, a longtime liberal councilwoman who has dedicated her life to the betterment of L.A. She makes no secret of her disdain for Danson’s newly elected Mayor Bremer, whom she considers unqualified, sexist, and too tall to be trusted.

“We’re so excited to write for Holly Hunter,” said Fey and Carlock in a joint statement. “We’re both huge fans and will have to find a way to ‘act normal’ around her. To have Holly and Ted in the same show, it’s now officially an embarrassment of riches.”

The cast also includes Saturday Night Live vet Bobby Moynihan as Jayden, the interim director of communications in the newly elected mayor’s office.