Fuller House's Final Season Gets December Premiere Date on Netflix

Netflix is ringing in the holiday season by phasing out the Fullers. The first half of Fuller House‘s fifth and final season will drop on Friday, Dec. 6, TVLine has learned.

The family comedy’s fourth season finale introduced a number of major life changes for the Fuller clan, including the birth of (newly engaged couple) Stephanie and Jimmy’s baby, courtesy of surrogate Kimmy.

Along with the premiere date announcement, Netflix also released this overall December preview video, which includes footage from Fuller House‘s final season. (Fuller comes in around the 3:15 mark.)

Fuller House, a continuation of ABC’s Full House (1987–1995), stars Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler, Michael Campion as Jackson Fuller, Elias Harger as Max Tanner, Dashiell and Fox Messitt as Tommy Fuller Jr., Juan Pablo Di Pace as Fernando Hernandez-Guerrero-Fernandez-Guerrero, Scott Weinger as Steve Hale, John Brotherton as Matt Harmon, and Adam Hagenbuch as Jimmy Gibbler.

The final season will also welcome back several beloved Full House characters, including Bob Saget as Danny Tanner, Dave Coulier as Joey Gladstone and John Stamos as Jesse Katsopolis. One family member we shouldn’t expect to see, however, is Jesse’s wife Becky; actress Lori Loughlin is currently facing substantial prison time for her participation in the infamous “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal.

Friday, Nov. 15 marked the final shooting day for Fuller House, which proved to be an emotional experience for the show’s stars, some of whom have been living with their characters for more than three decades. (Click here for behind-the-scenes photos from the series finale.)

Your hopes for Fuller House‘s fifth and final season? Drop ’em in a comment below.