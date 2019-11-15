American Crime Story: Clive Owen to Play Bill Clinton in Season 3, Focused on Monica Lewinsky Sex Scandal

RELATED STORIES American Crime Story Season 3 to Focus on Monica Lewinsky Scandal; Booksmart's Beanie Feldstein to Star

Clive Owen can next be seen in front of the mirror, practicing his best, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”

The Oscar nominee will play President Bill Clinton in the third season of American Crime Story, which will focus on the Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal. He’ll co-star opposite Booksmart breakout Beanie Feldstein, who was previously cast as Lewinsky.

Owen joins a cast that also includes Sarah Paulson as Lewinsky’s “confidant” Linda Tripp and Annaleigh Ashford (Masters of Sex) as Paula Jones, who had sued Clinton for sexual harassment in the late ’90s.

Titled Impeachment: American Crime Story, the third installment of Ryan Murphy’s anthology will be based on Jeffrey Toobin’s 1999 bestseller A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Sarah Burgess will write the scripts, while Lewinsky will serve as a producer on the drama. The season is currently slated for a Sept. 27, 2020 premiere date.

In addition to American Crime Story, Owen recently boarded the Apple TV+ limited series Lisey’s Story, based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name. He’ll play the late husband of Julianne Moore’s title character.

Our sister site Deadline broke the news of Owen’s Impeachment casting. Are you looking forward to his take on Clinton?