Ian Somerhalder Reacts to Damon's Continued Life on Legacies: 'It's Wild'

It’s been more than two years since Ian Somerhalder bid farewell to The Vampire Diaries, but Damon Salvatore is still alive and well in Mystic Falls — and he’s been busy.

While speaking with Somerhalder about his upcoming Netflix series V Wars — which premieres on Thursday, Dec. 5 — TVLine asked the actor if the name Stefanie Salvatore means anything to him. His immediate response: “Oh, yeah, isn’t that my daughter?”

Indeed, Stefanie Salvatore — as referenced during a Season 1 episode of The CW’s Legacies — is the daughter of Elena Gilbert and Damon Salvatore, named in loving memory of the late, great Stefan. (For the record, it’s unclear whether Stefanie actually exists, as she was only mentioned in an alternate reality, but let’s not get bogged down in semantics.)

“I haven’t been able to dive too deep into the story of Legacies — we’ve been in post-production on V Wars for 11 months — but it’s amazing to know that these characters are still going,” Somerhalder says. “They’re doing a really great job. It’s a fun show and it looks cool.”

He also keeps in touch his Vampire Diaries co-star Paul Wesley, who directed an episode of Legacies‘ first season.

“It’s wild,” Somerhalder says. “Paul was on set and sent me a video message. He was like, ‘This is a trip. These are our sets. This is like a time warp!'”

We’ll have more V Wars insight from Somerhalder as the show’s Dec. 5 premiere approaches, but for now, drop a comment with your thoughts below: What do you think Damon is up to in Mystic Falls?