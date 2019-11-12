DWTS: Sean Spicer Says Judges 'Made the Right Decision' to Eliminate Him

RELATED STORIES Dancing With the Stars: Sean Spicer Booted Ahead of Season 28 Semifinals

Not even Sean Spicer can argue with Sean Spicer’s elimination from Dancing With the Stars.

The ex-White House press secretary was booted from DWTS on Monday’s broadcast, falling just short of the Season 28 semifinals. But in a brief post-show interview aired on Tuesday’s Good Morning America, Spicer acknowledged that the judges were right to save country singer Lauren Alaina over him.

“I exceeded my own expectations. I’ve had a blast,” Spicer said. “It was the right decision that the judges made.”

Though his initial casting on DWTS was heavily criticized, Spicer ultimately reached the final six, earning enough support from voters to make up for his consistently low scores. After getting ousted, he tweeted his gratitude to the fans that kept him on the show — including the commander-in-chief.

“Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. I can’t begin to express how much your continued support has meant, especially during my time on @DancingABC,” Spicer wrote to President Trump.

Throughout the season, Trump had been urging his Twitter followers to vote for Spicer during the live shows, which seemed to have the desired effect. During Monday’s episode, Trump tweeted once again that Spicer needed votes — but once Spicer got the boot, Trump deleted that tweet and replaced it with one that read, “A great try by @seanspicer. We are all proud of you!”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC, with the Season 28 finale set for Nov. 25. The remaining contestants include actors James Van Der Beek and Kel Mitchell, recent Bachelorette Hannah Brown, former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke and the aforementioned Alaina.

Watch Spicer’s post-elimination chat with GMA below: