'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Teaser: First Look at the Epic Arrowverse Crossover

It looks like neither time nor space (nor presumed fatalities) will keep anyone from participating in this season’s five-part Arrowverse crossover. The CW on Sunday released the first teaser for “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which finds a slew of supers suiting up for battle.

The 15-second video includes a dramatic shot of J’onn J’onnz (the Martian Manhunter), Sara Lance (White Canary), Barry Allen (The Flash), Kara Danvers (Supergirl), Lex Luthor — who apparently got a new lease on life from The Monitor’s visit in Supergirl‘s fourth season finale — and Kate Kane (Batwoman), looking ready to rumble. Though somewhat difficult to make out, it also appears that newcomer Ryan Choi (played by Osric Chau) is standing by their side.

Additionally, this brief teaser includes shots of Black Lightning, Brandon Routh as Superman, and Oliver arriving on the scene — with daughter Mia and Batwoman in tow — proclaiming, “We’ve got your back.”

It was recently announced that Kevin Smith, who directed several episodes of Supergirl and The Flash, will be hosting a “Crisis” aftershow on Sunday, Dec. 8 (9/8c) and Tuesday, Dec. 10 (9 pm), which will allow viewers a chance to digest everything they’ve taken in.

And while we’re at it, here’s a full breakdown of when the “Crisis” episodes will air:

Supergirl: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8 pm (special time)

Batwoman: Monday, Dec. 9 at 8 pm (special day)

The Flash: Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8 pm

Arrow: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 pm (special time)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 9 pm (special episode)

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” then drop a comment with your thoughts below.