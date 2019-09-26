TVLine Items: Supernatural Vet Joins 'Crisis,' BET Drama Cancelled and More

Supernatural alum Osric Chau is taking on a “small” role in the Arrowverse’s upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

Per TVInsider.com, the actor will recur during the five-part event as Ryan Choi, a physics professor at Ivy Town University who learns that he has a pivotal role to play in the coming crisis. The character was name-dropped in The Flash‘s Season 5 premiere, as the designer of the supersuit-carrying ring that Nora gave her dad Barry.

In the DC Comics, Ryan is a teen genius who becomes The Atom after Ray Palmer vanishes into the microverse during the “Rebirth” storyline. He is also a member of the Justice League.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off Sunday, Dec. 8 with an episode of Supergirl, then continues with a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s The Flash. After a month-long holiday break, it concludes with the Jan. 14 episode of Arrow and a special installment of Legends of Tomorrow (which premieres at midseason).

* BET has cancelled the legal drama In Contempt, which starred Erica Ash, after one season, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Guillermo Diaz (Scandal) has joined ABC’s midseason multicultural family sitcom United We Fall as the brother of Christina Vidal’s character, our sister site Deadline reports.

* AnnaSophia Robb (The Carrie Diaries) and Tiffany Boone (The Chi) will play the young versions of Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington’s Little Fires Everywhere characters in a flashback episode of the upcoming Hulu limited series.

* Justice Smith (The Get Down) has been cast in the Lena Dunham-produced HBO Max teen dramedy Generation, playing a queer high school senior who pushes boundaries and resists labels, per Deadline.

