Supernatural and Arrow Get Series Finale Dates at The CW

Supernatural and Arrow‘s final bows have been set at The CW.

The latter comic-book drama will say goodbye first, wrapping up its eighth and final season with a two-hour event on Tuesday, Jan. 28. A finale preview will air at 8/7c, followed by the series ender itself at 9 pm. As previously reported, Emily Bett Rickards will reprise her role as Felicity Smoak in the final episode.

Supernatural, meanwhile, will conclude its 15-season run on its new night, Monday, May 18. (Get more info on the move and The CW’s midseason schedule here.)

Speaking about the show’s series finale storyline at San Diego Comic-Con, Supernatural star Jensen Ackles said, “When we were in the room and the idea came down the pipe, everybody was kind of signed off on it. My reaction was more like, ‘OK, OK.’ I struggled with it for about a week or so, and then I realized I’m too invested, I’m too emotional. I’m too close to this character. To see anything with finality on it, it’s just hard to digest. I talked to a few people about it and got some clarity on it and have tried to look at it from a different perspective. I, now, have come around to being like, ‘This is a really good ending. This is satisfying.'”

Arrow and Supernatural fans, are you ready to say goodbye? Hit the comments with your thoughts!