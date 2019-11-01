Arrow's Emily Bett Rickards Returns for Series Finale — Will 'Olicity' Reunite?

RELATED STORIES Dynasty Sneak Peek: Fallon and Sam Sing Out in Surprise Musical Episode

It’s official: Arrow star Stephen Amell announced on Friday that Emily Bett Rickards will be on hand when the superherro drama wraps its eight-season run in early 2020.

Back in March, Rickards most unexpectedly announced her exit from the Arrowverse’s flagship series, saying on Instagram, “Felicity and I are a very tight two, but after [seasons] one through seven we will be saying goodbye to you.”

Ricjards’ final appearance as a series regular was in the Season 7 finale. As that episode drew to a close, the Monitor (played by LaMonica Garrett) showed up in Oliver and Felicity’s near-future to collect on the deal he and Oliver made during last year’s “Elseworlds” crossover. The multiverse required that Oliver assist the Monitor in preventing the inevitable, saving countless lives in the process — even though Oliver was destined to die in doing so.

Decades later, after visiting Oliver’s grave site with adult Mia and William, Felicity met up with the Monitor to be taken… somewhere.

“Where I’m taking you, there is no return,” the cosmic being made clear.

“I’ve been waiting a very long time to see him,” Felicity answered. “I’m ready.”

Now with the news of EBR’s return, it appears Felicity will in fact see… him.

Shortly after Arrow‘s penultimate finale aired, Rickards seemed bearish on returning for the series ender, saying, “I feel like Felicity has done her time.

“We knew this was coming for a while – for over a year,” she explained, “so the whole thing is exactly what we wanted to happen.”

CW president Mark Pedowitz seemed to be of the same mind when asked at the May Upfronts about Rickards possibly returning. “[Showrunner] Beth Schwartz did a great job wrapping up Felicity’s storyline,” he said. “If Beth can find a way to bring her back that makes sense, and Emily is available, we’d love to have her. Otherwise, I’m pleased by how they said goodbye to the character.”

And as recently as Oct. 10, Schwartz reiterated her stance that “we’d welcome [Emily] back, and we’ll see what happens.”

Arrow‘s series finale — the 10th episode of its farewell run — began filming Oct. 31.