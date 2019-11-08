The CW Sets Katy Keene Series Premiere Date, Plus New Seasons of Roswell and Legends of Tomorrow

RELATED STORIES Supernatural and Arrow Get Series Finale Dates at The CW

Supernatural and Arrow Get Series Finale Dates at The CW The 100 Prequel Spinoff Eyed at CW

The CW has unveiled its 2020 midseason schedule, including the series premiere date of Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, as well as the returns of Roswell, New Mexico and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Legends of Tomorrow will get the party started, returning for its fifth season on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 9/8c, following a new episode of Arrow.

Katy Keene, which stars Lucy Hale in the title role, is premiering Thursday, Feb. 6 at 8 pm. The New York City-set Riverdale spinoff will assume that time slot from Supernatural, which is relocating to Mondays for its final run of episodes.

And Roswell, New Mexico will return for its sophomore season on Monday, March 16 at 9 pm, following a fresh episode of Supernatural in its new time slot.

Additionally, The CW has confirmed that Arrow will conclude on Tuesday, Jan. 28 with a two-hour farewell event, while Supernatural will ends its 15-season run on Monday, May 18. (Click here for more info. about those finales.) Meanwhile, All American and Black Lightning will wrap their current seasons on Monday, March 9.

If you’d rather digest all of that information in schedule form, we’ve got you covered:

TUESDAY, JAN. 21

8 pm Arrow

9 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (season premiere)

THURSDAY, FEB. 6

8 pm KATY KEENE (series premiere)

9 pm Legacies

MONDAY, MARCH 9

8 pm All American (season finale)

9 pm Black Lightning (season finale)

MONDAY, MARCH 16

8 pm Supernatural (new time period debut)

9 pm Roswell, New Mexico (season premiere)

Unfortunately, The CW did not announce a premiere date for The 100‘s seventh and final season. That will be announced at some point in the future.

Which of these shows excite you? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.