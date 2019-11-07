Scandal, Succession Stars Join Shonda Rhimes' Netflix Drama Inventing Anna

RELATED STORIES Shonda Rhimes Sets Inventing Anna Cast: Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Katie Lowes, Laverne Cox, Alexis Floyd to Star in Netflix Limited Series

Another former Friend of Olivia Pope will take part in Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming limited series at Netflix, TVLine has learned.

Jeff Perry, who played presidential right-hand man Cyrus Beene for all six seasons of ABC’s Scandal, has signed on to Inventing Anna. The gig will reunite him with fellow Scandal vet Katie Lowes, who previously joined the forthcoming drama’s cast.

In addition, Succession‘s Arian Moayed, Workaholics‘ Anders Holm, Billions‘ Terry Kinney and For the People‘s Anna Deveare Smith also will be part of the limited series.

Inspired by the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People,” Inventing Anna centers on a hungry journalist named Vivian (played by Veep‘s Anna Chlumsky) investigating the case of Anna Delvey (Ozark‘s Julia Garner), the Instagram-infamous German heiress who “stole the hearts of New York’s social scene — and stole their money as well,” per the logline. “But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: Who is Anna Delvey?”

Perry will play Lou, one of Vivian’s co-workers at the magazine, who is past his prime “yet too esteemed to fire,” per the official character description. Moayed will portray Todd, Anna’s lawyer, who hopes to make a legal name for himself off the high-profile case. Holm’s Jack is Vivian’s husband, who watches his wife become more and more obsessed with Anna and her story.

Smith’s character, Maud, is a writer at Vivian’s magazine who’s been sidelined because the place is now run by young idiots who don’t recognize her brilliance. And Kinney will play Barry, the sarcastic and charming former war correspondent who “has no problem saying what no one else is willing to say.”

The ensemble also includes the previously cast Orange Is the New Black‘s Laverne Cox and The Bold Type‘s Alexis Floyd.

Inventing Anna‘s 10-episode run will be executive produced by Rhimes, her frequent collaborator, Betsy Beers, and David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada). Frankel also will direct the premiere and another episode.