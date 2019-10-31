Shonda Rhimes Sets Inventing Anna Cast: Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Katie Lowes, Laverne Cox, Alexis Floyd to Star in Netflix Limited Series

RELATED STORIES Soundtrack: Jenna Dewan Music Drama Gets December Premiere Date at Netflix

Fresh off her rousing Emmy upset last month, Ozark‘s Julia Garner has landed the titular role in Shonda Rhimes‘ 10-episode Netflix limited series Inventing Anna. The enviable ensemble also boasts Veep‘s Anna Chlumsky, Scandal‘s Katie Lowes (reuniting with Rhimes), Orange Is the New Black‘s Laverne Cox and The Bold Type‘s Alexis Floyd.

Inspired by the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People,” Inventing Anna centers on a hungry journalist (Chlumsky) investigating the case of Anna Delvey (Garner), the Instagram-infamous German heiress who “stole the hearts of New York’s social scene — and stole their money as well,” per the logline. “But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?”

Lowes’ character, Rachel, is described as a woman whose blind worship of Anna nearly destroys her life. Cox, meanwhile, plays Kacy, a celebrity trainer and life coach who gets sucked into the Anna whirlwind but is mature and centered enough to stay out of any real trouble. Lastly, Floyd portrays Neff, an aspiring filmmaker working as a hotel concierge who gets drawn in by Anna’s charm.

David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) is set to direct the premiere and one additional episode, and serves as an EP alongside Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Production on Inventing Anna is slated to begin later this year in New York.