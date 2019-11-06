Stranger Things Season 2 Blooper Reel Pits the Cast Against Their Props — Plus, Say What, Winona Ryder?

RELATED STORIES Stranger Things Season 4: Here's How Many Episodes We're Getting

Apparently, fighting the Mind Flayer is funny business, at least behind the scenes.

In the second Stranger Things blooper reel dropped by Netflix in recognition of the anniversary of Will Byers’ 1983 visit to the Upside Down, we’re flashed back to Season 2 of the Duffer Brothers’ spectacular nostalgia trip. That means — hurrah! — superhero Bob Newby lives… although his portrayer Sean Astin is struck with a bad case of the stuttering utterances. He’s not the only cast member who gets tongue-tied, either. Everyone from Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) to Paul Reiser (Dr. Owens) trips over their words at one point or another. And props to anyone who can figure out WTH Winona Ryder (Joyce) was trying to say!

Also included in the outtakes are numerous scenes of the series’ stars battling foes that seem to be even more formidable than the Demogorgon: their props.

Since we probably don't need to remind you that back in September, Netflix renewed the show for what is likely to be an eight-episode Season 4 (or that TVLine more recently broke the news that four new recurring characters are being added to the mix), go ahead and press PLAY on the video above to check out the Season 2 gag reel.