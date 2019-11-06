Stranger Things Season 1 Blooper Reel Shows the Demogorgon's Funkier Side

RELATED STORIES Stranger Things Poised to Add Four New Characters in Season 4

Stranger Things Poised to Add Four New Characters in Season 4 Stranger Things Season 4: Here's How Many Episodes We're Getting

Who knew the Demogorgon had moves like Jagger?

In the third and final Stranger Things gag reel released by Netflix in irreverent recognition of the anniversary of Will Byers’ 1983 disappearance, we are returned to Season 1 for a fairly hilarious peek behind the scenes at the difficulties that the cast had with running, climbing, walking through vinyl tarps… pretty much anything and everything that involved getting from point A to point B. Ironically, the one individual who didn’t appear to have any trouble with “action” scenes was the fearsome monster, who is shown getting his groove on in the Byers family’s Christmas-light-strewn hallway like he was auditioning for a music video.

As you might’ve heard by now, Netflix has picked up the Duffer Brothers’ hit series for what is expected to be an eight-episode fourth season. But not only is the story moving — “We’re not in Hawkins anymore,” teased the show’s ominous renewal video in September — it’s expanding to include four new, yet-to-be-cast recurring characters.

For the moment, though, let’s not look forward but back. Press PLAY on the video above to marvel at what babies the young stars were back in Season 1 and have a laugh at their good-natured pratfalls.