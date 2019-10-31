Ratings: World Series Surges With Game 7, Stumptown Returns Down

Fox’s coverage of the seventh and final game of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday night delivered 21.2 million total viewers and a 5.6 demo rating per fast nationals, surging 39 and 47 percent from the prelim numbers for Game 6.

The Washington Nationals’ first franchise championship win crushed last year’s deciding World Series match-up (where the Red Sox topped the Dodgers in Game 5), but fell well shy of the most recent Game 7, held in 2017 between the Dodgers and Astros. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Opposite the “fall classic,” as they call it….

CBS | Survivor (6.3 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths, SEAL Team (4.4 mil/0.7) ticked up (but has pretty consistently adjusted down each week in finals, FYI), and SWAT (3.4 mil/0.5) hit and tied series lows.

THE CW | Riverdale (783K/0.2) and Nancy Drew (686K/0.1) each dipped, with the latter marking season lows.

NBC | Chicago Med (7.8 mil/1.2) and PD (6.3 mil/1.1) were steady, while Fire (7.3 mil/1.1) dipped a tenth.

ABC | The Goldbergs (4.1 mil/0.9), Schooled (3.2 mil/0.7) and Modern Family (3.9 mil/1.) were steady, while Single Parents (2.7 mil/0.7) ticked up. Stumptown (2.7 mil/0.5) returned from a one-week break to season lows.

