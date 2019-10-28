Stumptown, The Rookie, Mixed-ish Snag Full-Season Pickups at ABC

RELATED STORIES Modern Family Recruits Courteney Cox to Guest Star as Courteney Cox

ABC is the latest network to jump on the back-nine bandwagon, issuing full-season orders to freshman series Stumptown and mixed-ish as well as sophomore drama The Rookie. Although the network did not reveal the exact number of addition episodes it has commissioned for the trio, an ABC insider confirms that mixed-ish has indeed secured a traditional nine-episode pickup for a total of 22), while The Rookie has snagged seven additional episodes (for a total of 20). A precise episode count for Stumptdown is still being finalized.

Regarding the fate of fellow freshman entry Emergence, a source confirms that Season 1 was always intended to conclude following the serialized drama’s initial 13-episode order; a decision on a possible second season will be made this spring.

Ever-so-slightly outperforming its sire and lead-out, mixed-ish thus far is averaging a 0.74 demo rating — the network’s highest rated fall launch — and 3.3 million total viewers. With Live+7 DVR playback factored in, those tallies rise to 5.1 mil and a 1.2.

Stumptown, meanwhile, is averaging 3.7 million total viewers and higher than a 0.6 demo rating; with DVR playback, those tallies more than double to almost 8 million and a 1.5.

In its new Sunday home, The Rookie is averaging a very steady 3.7 mil/0.6, down just a tick from its freshman run (which aired in Tuesday’s Death Slot) and more than doubling to 7.8 mil and a 1.3 with DVR playback.

In a statement, ABC’s entertainment president, Karey Burke, said, “This fall, Stumptown has delivered a rich, inventive and fun thrill ride each week with a stellar cast that features one of the most fearless female characters at the center; mixed-ish has established itself as one of the sharpest, funniest and most original new comedies of the season; and The Rookie has continued to bring compelling storytelling and powerful performances to its passionate and loyal fan base. Thanks to the brilliant creative teams behind these series, along with the phenomenal casts and crews, for delivering three incredibly entertaining and distinctive shows. We’re so proud of this great crop of shows that are all off to strong starts this fall, and we can’t wait to bring more fantastic episodes to our schedule this season.”

TVLine’s 2020 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Stumptown, mixed-ish and The Rookie‘s evolving renewal odds.