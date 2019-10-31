Supergirl Adds Shadowhunters Baddie as Formidable New Foe in Season 5

RELATED STORIES Riverdale Celebrates Halloween With Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Riverdale Celebrates Halloween With Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Arrow Recap: When Worlds Collide!

Don’t let his name fool you — the newest arrival in National City is not going to be a fun time for the Girl of Steel.

Nick Sagar, better known to Shadowhunters fans as the duplicitous Victor Aldertree, will recur in Supergirl‘s fifth season as Rip Roar, “a multi-armed, technologically enhanced villain who goes toe to toe with [Kara],” TVLine has learned exclusively. He’ll make his first appearance during Sunday’s episode (The CW, 9/8c).

In addition to Freeform’s Shadowhunters, Sagar’s TV credits include roles on OWN’s The Haves and the Have Nots, USA Network’s Queen of the South, and CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles. He also famously starred opposite Vanessa Hudgens in Netflix’s The Princess Switch; a sequel, titled The Princess Switch: Switched Again was recently ordered for release in 2020.

In other Season 5 casting news, last week’s episode marked Mehcad Brooks’ final appearance as a series regular. Following an eye-opening visit to his hometown, James — sorry, make that “Jimmy” — decided to buy the local newspaper and use the power of the press to turn things around. It’s now looking unlikely that Brooks will be around for Jeremy Jordan’s return as Winn Schott, which is also expected to happen at some point this season.

Your thoughts on Supergirl‘s fifth season thus far? Drop ’em in a comment below.