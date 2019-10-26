The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Oct. 27

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Sony Crackle” continues to be, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 11 series premieres (including Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, For All Mankind and See), four season premieres (including Jack Ryan and Silicon Valley), five finales (including the last episode of The Deuce) and so much more.

Sunday, Oct. 27

10 pm Silicon Valley final season premiere (HBO)

10:30 pm Mrs. Fletcher limited series premiere (HBO)

Monday, Oct. 28

9 pm The Deuce series finale (HBO; 75 minutes)

Tuesday, Oct. 29

3 am Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy stand-up special (Netflix)

Wednesday, Oct. 30

10 pm Ghost Hunters Season 10 finale (A&E)

12 am Baroness Von Sketch Show Season 4 premiere (IFC)

Thursday, Oct. 31

9 pm Creepshow Season 1 finale (Shudder)

Friday, Nov. 1 (Apple TV+ launch)

3 am American Son original movie premiere (Netflix)

3 am Atypical Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Dickinson series premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am The Elephant Queen documentary premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am For All Mankind series premiere (Apple TV+; first three episodes, then released weekly)

3 am Ghostwriter series premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am The Great British Baking Show Season 7 finale (Netflix)

3 am Helpsters series premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am Love Island: Australia stateside premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am The Morning Show series premiere (Apple TV+; first three episodes, then released weekly)

3 am Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am See series premiere (Apple TV+; first three episodes, then released weekly)

3 am Snoopy in Space (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 2 premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

7 pm America’s Most Musical Family series premiere (Nickelodeon)

8 pm Nashville Squares game show premiere (CMT; two episodes)

10 pm Couple’s Therapy Season 1 finale (Showtime)

10 pm In the Long Run stateside premiere (Starz) Streaming Services Guide: Prices, Content and More

Saturday, Nov. 2

8 pm 2019 Breeder’s Cup (NBC)

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?