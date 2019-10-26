Batwoman Sneak Peek: Kate's Sweet Date Is Cut Short by Bat-Secrets

RELATED STORIES Batwoman and Nancy Drew Snag Full-Season Pickups at The CW

Batwoman and Nancy Drew Snag Full-Season Pickups at The CW Charmed Adds Shannara Actress as New Series Regular for Season 2

Kate increasingly realizes that juggling the vigilante life with a normal life is hard, in this exclusive sneak peek from The CW’s Batwoman (airing Sundays at 8/7c).

In the clip above, Kate (played by Ruby Rose) and bartender Reagan (The Passage‘s Brianne Howey) — fresh off a sleepover that was cut short by a “burst water main” at Wayne Enterprises — meet up to grab lunch, and Reagan reveals some things about her childhood. Alas, the couple’s leisurely, hand-in-hand stroll is interrupted by an urgent text from Luke Fox. Press play above to see how Kate covers her Bat-tracks this time, and how she plans to make amends to her prospective new girlfriend.

Elsewhere in Episode 4 of the new Arrowverse series, which just got a full-season pickup: Luke continues to finetune Batwoman’s arsenal of weapons as they contend with a high-end thief dubbed Magpie (Looking for Alaska‘s Rachel Matthews); Catherine has an uncomfortable encounter with Alice; Batwoman pays fangirl Mary a visit to ask for a favor; and Jacob and Sophie try to piece together who intercepted Alice’s prison transfer.

Want more scoop on Batwoman, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.