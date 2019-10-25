Batwoman and Nancy Drew Snag Full-Season Pickups at The CW

RELATED STORIES Fall TV Scheduling Hits & Misses: The Bang-less Thursday, a Monday Misstep, One Suped-Up Sunday and More

The CW’s girl-powered freshman class have cleared their first big hurdle: Batwoman and Nancy Drew have landed full-season pickups, just three weeks into their respective runs.

The network announced on Friday that it has ordered nine additional episodes of each series, bringing their Season 1 totals to 22 episodes apiece.

Averaging 1.5 million total viewers and nearly a 0.4 demo rating (in Live+Same Day ratings) over its first three airings, Batwoman currently stands as The CW’s most watched series while trailing only The Flash in the demo.

Nancy Drew (averaging 930,000 viewers and just over a 0.2 rating), meanwhile, is delivering a 39 percent larger audience than time slot predecessor All American, while delivering slightly better demo retention out of Riverdale.

With Live+7 DVR playback factored in, the shows’ demo numbers respectively swell 80 and 114 percent.

