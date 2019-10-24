Fox Unveils Midseason 2020 Schedule: Last Man Standing's XL Return, 9-1-1 Spinoff's Multi-Night Launch and More

RELATED STORIES XFL: ABC/ESPN, Fox Reveal Schedules for Football League Revival

XFL: ABC/ESPN, Fox Reveal Schedules for Football League Revival 9-1-1 Boss on Athena's 'Authentic' Family Crisis, What's Next for Buck

Last Man Standing fans will be seeing double when Tim Allen and Co. return with Season 8 early next year. In announcing its midseason schedule, Fox revealed that the revived sitcom will air back-to-back episodes for three consecutive Thursdays from 8-9 pm beginning Jan. 2. (WWE’s SmackDown Live’s Friday takeover led Fox to relocate Last Man Standing to Thursdays). Beginning Thursday, Jan. 23, Last Man Standing will be paired with the new Jason Biggs-Maggie Lawson comedy Outmatched.

Elsewhere, the Rob Lowe-fronted 9-1-1: Lone Star (watch trailer here) will receive Fox’s signature two-night premiere event treatment, with Part 1 airing Sunday, Jan. 19 immediately following the NFC Championship game and Part 2 airing Monday, Jan. 20 at 8/7c (aka its regular time slot). 9-1-1: Original Flavor‘s current third season will resume in the Spring when Lone Star completes its freshman run.

The new season of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, meanwhile, will air Tuesdays following The Resident, filling the void left by Empire (which will return with the remainder of its final season in the spring).

As previously reported, Masked Singer‘s third season will debut Sunday, Feb. 2, following the network’s telecast of Super Bowl LIV.

Scroll down for a snapshot of Fox’s midseason game plan (new series in CAPS):

Sunday, Dec. 29

8 pm FLIRTY DANCING (special sneak peek)

9 pm Bless the Harts (encore)

9:30 pm Family Guy (encore)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

8 pm FLIRTY DANCING (regular time period premiere)

9 pm Almost Family

Thursday, Jan. 2

8 pm Last Man Standing

8:30 pm Last Man Standing

9 pm DEPUTY

Friday, Jan. 3

WWE Smackdown Live

Tuesday, Jan. 2

8 pm The Resident

9 pm Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back

Sunday, Jan. 19

10 pm 9-1-1 LONE STAR (Series Premiere, Part 1)

Monday, Jan. 20

8 pm 9-1-1 LONE STAR (Series Premiere, Part 2)

9 pm Prodigal Son

Thursday, Jan. 23

8 pm Last Man Standing

8:30 pm OUTMATCHED

9 pm Deputy

Sunday, Feb. 2

10:30 pm The Masked Singer (special post-Super Bowl premiere)

Wednesday, Feb. 5

8 pm The Masked Singer

9 pm LEGO MASTERS

Sunday, Feb. 16

7 pm The Simpsons (encore)

7:30 pm Bob’s Burgers (encore)

8 pm The Simpsons

8:30 pm DUNCANVILLE

9 pm Bob’s Burgers

9:30 pm Family Guy