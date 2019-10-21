9-1-1: Lone Star Trailer Offers First Look at Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler in Fox Spinoff

MORE '9-1-1' 9-1-1 Sets Buck on a Troubling New Path — Whose Side Are You On?

9-1-1 Sets Buck on a Troubling New Path — Whose Side Are You On? 9-1-1's Tsunami Nightmare Reaches a Stressful Conclusion — Who Survived?

Just when you thought 9-1-1 couldn’t get any bigger, Fox is taking the action down to Texas, where everything is… you know.

The network has released the first trailer for its Rob Lowe-led spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, which premieres after the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 19 (10/9c), then continues with a new episode in its regular time slot on Monday, Jan. 20 (8/7c).

Lowe stars as Owen Strand, a Manhattan firefighter who relocates to Austin to help rebuild a fractured firehouse. (As the only survivor of his own station on Sept. 11, Owen is familiar with the rebuilding process.) Owen projects an image of “big-city style and swagger,” but according to the spinoff’s official description, “he struggles with a secret he hides from the world — one that could very well end his life.”

The cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star also includes Liv Tyler (The Leftovers) as Michelle Blake, a chief paramedic haunted by the disappearance of her sister; Ronen Rubinstein (Dead of Summer) as T.K., Owen’s troubled son; Sierra McClain (Mindhunter) as Grace Ryder, a 9-1-1 call center operator; Jim Parrack (True Blood) as Judd Ryder, Grace’s firefighter husband; Natacha Karam (The Brave) as Marjan Marwani, a thrill-seeking firefighter; Brian Michael Smith (Queen Sugar) as Paul Strickland, a transgender firefighter with an eye for sleuthing; Julian Works (American Crime) as rookie firefighter Mateo Chavez; and newcomer Rafael Silva as Carlos Reyes, an officer with the Austin Police Department.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are on board as creators, executive producers and writers. Bradley Buecker is set to direct, and will also executive-produce alongside Alexis Martin Woodall, Rashad Raisani and John J. Gray. Additionally, Lowe will serve as a co-executive producer.

Will you make room in your DVR for 9-1-1: Lone Star? Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at the spinoff, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.