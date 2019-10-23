Sophia Bush to Recur on Love, Simon Sequel Series at Disney+

Sophia Bush is about to feel the love: The Chicago P.D. and One Tree Hill alumna has been cast in Disney+’s Love, Simon sequel series, Deadline reports.

Set in the world of the 2018 film, the series follows Victor (newcomer Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

The cast also includes Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty) and James Martinez (One Day at a Time) as Victor’s parents Isabel and Armando, Isabella Ferreira (Orange Is the New Black) and Mateo Fernandez as siblings Pilar and Adrian, and Bebe Wood (The Real O’Neals) and Rachel Naomi Hilson (This Is Us‘ Young Beth) as friends Lake and Mia. Disney+'s Upcoming Shows

Bush is set to play Veronica, Mia’s father’s new girlfriend who runs a non-profit devoted to helping women. Veronica is described as “friendly and easy to like, but “strong-willed and tough when she needs to be.”

Since her high-profile departure from Chicago P.D., Bush has guest-starred on episodes of The CW’s Jane the Virgin, Comedy Central’s Drunk History, the Netflix anthology series Easy and the short-lived ABC comedy Alex, Inc. She was set to topline Surveillance, a new spy drama for CBS, which ultimately was passed over for the 2019-20 TV season.

Disney+ launches on Tuesday, Nov. 12. A premiere date for Love, Simon has not yet been announced.