Evil Scares Up Early Season 2 Renewal

Halloween has come early for Evil: CBS has handed the spooktacular, spiritually-tinged thriller from Robert and Michelle King an early Season 2 renewal.

Meanwhile, the Eye net has ordered additional Season 1 episodes of fellow freshman series Carol’s Second Act, All Rise, Bob Hearts Abishola and The Unicorn (more on that here).

Evil — starring Westworld‘s Katja Herbers and Luke Cage‘s Mike Colter — premiered last month to 4.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, after which it held steady in the demo for two consecutive weeks. But with its fourth outing, it ticked up, to a 0.7 rating.

And as far as fan reaction, Evil’s series premiere earned an average grade of “B+” in TVLine’s annual Fall TV Premiere Poll, with the highest raw score out of 13 broadcast-TV debuts. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Evil‘s current first season will consist of its initially ordered 13 episodes.

“These terrific new series have attracted a passionate base of viewers and consistent ratings while delivering entertaining, inclusive and relevant storytelling every week,” said Kelly Kahl, CBS’ entertainment president, in a statement. “They’re off to strong starts and are still being discovered on the many catch-up and playback options available to our viewers today. We’re proud of this freshman class and excited about their potential to tell more great stories and further expand their audiences.”

TVLine’s 2020 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Evil‘s pickup.