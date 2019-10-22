All Rise and The Unicorn Among 4 Series Scoring Extra Episodes at CBS

CBS is giving a nice vote of confidence to all five of its new fall series, ordering extra episodes of All Rise, Bob Hearts Abishola, The Unicorn and Carol’s Second Act.

Additionally, CBS has renewed its fifth rookie entry — spiritually-tinged thriller Evil — for a second season (more on that here).

Legal drama All Rise debuted to 6 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating and has held steady since, most recently ticking up with its fifth episode.

On the sitcom front, Chuck Lorre’s Bob Hearts Abishola (averaging 5.3 mil and a 0.7) has held steady with its last four outings; The Unicorn premiered to 6 mil/0.8 and at last count did 5.2 mil/0.7; and the Patricia Heaton-fronted Carol’s Second Act has also held steady, and in fact ticked up in Week 4 (to 5.1 mil/0.7). 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Although CBS says that the quartet have snagged “full-season orders,” a network rep declined to reveal how many additional episodes it has commissioned for each of the four series beyond their initial 13-episode commitments.

“These terrific new series have attracted a passionate base of viewers and consistent ratings while delivering entertaining, inclusive and relevant storytelling every week,” said CBS’ entertainment president Kelly Kahl in a statement. “They’re off to strong starts and are still being discovered on the many catch-up and playback options available to our viewers today. We’re proud of this freshman class and excited about their potential to tell more great stories and further expand their audiences.”

