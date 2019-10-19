The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Oct. 20

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “WOW Presents Plus” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 15 premieres (including Watchmen and the return of Will & Grace), five finales (including On Becoming a God in Central Florida) and so much more.

Sunday, Oct. 20

6 pm Axios returns (HBO)

9 pm Watchmen series premiere (HBO)

9 pm Leavenworth docuseries premiere (Starz)

10:20 pm On Becoming a God in Central Florida Season 1 finale (Showtime)

Monday, Oct. 21

10 pm Catherine the Great limited series premiere (HBO)

Tuesday, Oct. 22

3 am Jenny Slate: Stage Fright comedy special (Netflix)

7:30 pm MLB World Series Game 1 (Fox)

10 pm The Misery Index series premiere (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 23

3 am Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Featuring David Chang series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Rhythm + Flow Season 1 finale (Netflix; final three episodes)

3 am Castle Rock Season 2 premiere (Hulu; first three episodes)

3 am Wu-Tang: An American Saga limited series finale (Hulu)

9 pm The Oval series premiere (BET)

10 pm Sistas series premiere (BET) 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Thursday, Oct. 24

3 am Daybreak series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9:30 pm Will & Grace final season premiere (NBC)

Friday, Oct. 25

3 am BoJack Horseman final season, Part 1 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Kominsky Method Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Prank Encounters series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am When Hope Calls Season 1 finale (Hallmark Movies Now)

7 pm Are You Afraid of the Dark? Season 8 finale (Nickelodeon)

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?