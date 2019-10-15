Friends Reunion Photo: Jennifer Aniston Shares a Selfie 25 Years in the Making

You’d better squeeze every ounce of joy you can out of this photo, because it’s probably the closest thing we’ll ever get to a full-blown Friends revival.

Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram on Tuesday in the most Rachel way possible, posting a blurry selfie with her former co-stars — Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — at a friendly gathering, possibility celebrating the comedy’s recent 25th anniversary. Behold:

The last time we saw the Friends together was at NBC’s Must-See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows in Feb. 2016, although Perry was M.I.A. due to a prior work commitment. (He sent in a pre-taped message for James, so he was still technically “there” for him.)

As mentioned earlier, however, this really is the closest thing we’ll get to a Friends revival. Series co-creator Marta Kauffman has stated on numerous occasions that she believes it would ultimately tarnish the show’s legacy.

“There are several reasons,” Kauffman told Rolling Stone in March. “One, the show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It’s not that time anymore. All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone.”

She added, “I [also] don’t know what good it does us. The show is doing just fine, people love it. [A reunion] could only disappoint. ‘The One Where Everyone’s Disappointed.’”

