The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of Oct. 13

This week, you’ll find 13 premieres (including Paul Rudd’s Living With Yourself and the final season of Arrow), 10 finales (including Succession and the series finale of Ballers) and so much more.

Sunday, Oct. 13

9 pm Succession Season 2 finale (HBO)

10 pm Inside the Actors Studio Season 23 premiere (Ovation; new network)

10:10 pm The Righteous Gemstones Season 1 finale (HBO)

11 pm Ballers series finale (HBO)

12 am Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America docuseries premiere (AMC)

Monday, Oct. 14

3 am Letterkenny Season 7 premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

9 pm The Terror Season 2 finale (AMC)

10:10 pm Lodge 49 Season 2 finale (AMC)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

8 pm Democratic Debate No. 4 (CNN)

9 pm Arrow final season premiere (The CW)

9 pm The Purge Season 2 premiere (USA Network)

10 pm Treadstone series premiere (USA Network)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

3 am Impulse Season 2 premiere (YouTube)

8 pm #OneChicago crossover (NBC)

8 pm CMT Artists of the Year special (CMT)

9 pm Limetown series premiere (Facebook Watch)

10 pm David Makes Man Season 1 finale (OWN)

10 pm Jay Leno’s Garage Season 5 finale (CNBC)

Thursday, Oct. 17

3 am Why Women Kill Season 1 finale (CBS All Access)

9 pm Chasing the Cure Season 1 finale (TNT)

10 pm Live PD: Wanted series premiere (A&E)

Friday, Oct. 18

3 am Living With Yourself series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Looking for Alaska limited series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Modern Love series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

8:05 pm Sid & Judy documentary premiere (Showtime)

10 pm Hot Date Season 2 finale (Pop; two episodes)

11 pm Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents Season 8 premiere (Comedy Central) 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Saturday, Oct. 19

8 pm Good Witch: Curse From a Rose TV-movie premiere (Hallmark Channel)

8 pm Patsy & Loretta TV-movie premiere (Lifetime)

