TVLine Items: Big Supernatural Returns, Life Unexpected Reunion and More

Simply can’t wait for tonight’s Supernatural premiere? You’re in luck, because the show’s production team has released a new trailer for the fifteenth and final season, and it includes some familiar faces and voices!

Featured in the tantalizing new footage: a double dose of returning guest star Jake Abel, a first look at Christian Kane as a hunter pal of Dean’s, Sam delivering what looks like a menacing Lucifer smirk, and an alt version of Dean?!

Supernatural returns tonight at 8/7c on The CW.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Life Unexpected co-stars Britt Robertson, Kristoffer Polaha, Austin Basis and Reggie Austin will reunite with recurring roles in the upcoming Hulu limited series Little Fires Everywhere, which is executive-produced by Life Unexpected creator Liz Tigelaar, our sister site Variety reports.

* ABC has ordered a second season of Holey Moley, following the extreme mini-putt competition’s June debut as part of the network’s “Summer Fun & Games” slate. Premiering in Summer 2020, Season 2 will be “bigger and better than ever,” says ABC, featuring all-new holes.

* The two-hour special Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Grand Ole Opry will air Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 9 pm on NBC.

* Colin Woodell (The Originals) has been cast opposite Kaley Cuoco in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, playing an out-of-—work actor whose boozy charm is very attractive to Cuoco’s character, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Prank Encounters, a new prank show hosted by Stranger Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo. All episodes drop on Friday, Oct. 25:

