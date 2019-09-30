TVLine Items: CW's Supermen Meet, Supernatural Casts Angel Vet and More

Clark Kent, meet Clark Kent: Smallville vet Tom Welling and Supergirl‘s Man of Steel Tyler Hoechlin strike a pose with the Arrowverse‘s Lois Lane in a new behind-the-scenes photo shared by her portrayer Elizabeth Tulloch.

“Lois and Clarks,” the actress captioned the image, along with a heart emoji. The gathering, of course, took place on the set of the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, which will also feature Erica Durance reprising her role as Smallville‘s Lois Lane.

The five-part event kicks off Sunday, Dec. 8 with an episode of Supergirl, then continues with a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s The Flash. After a month-long holiday break, it concludes with the Jan. 14 episode of Arrow and a special installment of Legends of Tomorrow (which premieres at midseason).

* Christian Kane (Angel, Leverage) will guest-star during a Season 15 episode of Supernatural as Leo Webb, a former hunter who is friends with Dean Winchester, EW.com reports.

* Sonoya Mizuno (Maniac) has joined the HBO Max thriller The Flight Attendant, starring Kaley Cuoco as a flight attendant who mysteriously wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man, our sister site Deadline reports. Mizuno will play a savvy and potentially dangerous businesswoman.

* Hulu has unveiled a new trailer for Castle Rock‘s second season, which premieres with the first three episodes on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Watch it below:

* Please Like Me creator/star Josh Thomas’ new comedy Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will premiere Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 on Freeform. Watch a sneak peek from the series, which stars Thomas as a neurotic twenty-something who must raise his teenage half-sisters:

