Supernatural's Final Season: Jake Abel to Return as Half-Brother Adam

Oh, brother!

One of the first RSVPs for Supernatural‘s 15th and final season is Jake Abel, who will reprise his role as Dean and Sam’s half-brother, Adam. Co-showrunner Andrew Dabb revealed the casting news in the press room following the CW drama’s final San Diego Comic-Con panel.

Adam was last seen in Season 5, when he (as Michael’s vessel) was sent to Hell during big fight with Sam as Lucifer. No details were disclosed about the nature of his return.

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles echoed many fans by excitedly pondering the possibility of Adam’s return during TVLine’s Upfronts interview (embedded below). Given the events of the season finale, he said, “I think a lot of people are wondering about the Adam aspect of it — being locked in the cage, does that cage open up? Does Jake come back and reprise his role? There are a lot of opportunities to go a lot of different places, and that’s what I’m excited about.”

Abel can next be seen in the Kate Sackhoff-led space drama Another Life, premiering July 25 on Netflix.

It was also revealed that Matt Cohen — who has intermittently appeared as Young John Winchester, and whose TV credits also include General Hospital and South of Nowhere — is directing a final-season episode.