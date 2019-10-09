Jennifer Morrison: 'I Had to Fight' for the Role of This Is Us' Cassidy

This Is Us did not hand Jennifer Morrison the pivotal Season 4 role of Cassidy on a silver platter. Far from it.

“This was not something that was just like offered to me — I had to fight for this,” the actress revealed to EW.com following Tuesday’s episode, which found her PTSD-afflicted military vet crossing paths for the first time with rumored love interest Kevin (Justin Hartley). “I love the show. I’m a fan of the show, and I’ve heard that there was a great guest arc coming for a strong female and [series creator] Dan Fogelman auditions everybody. This Is Us Season 4: Who's New?

“Everybody auditions for the show,” she added. “My team came to me and they were like, ‘Is this something that you would want enough that you’d be willing to read for?’ And I said, ‘Uhhh, yeah!’

Popular on TVLine

Morrison, meanwhile, would neither confirm or deny buzz that This Is Us has big romantic plans for Cassidy and Kevin, telling the site that fans can continue to “speculate” about the potential pairing, adding, “There’s nothing more I can say.” And regarding the exact length of her stint on the show, the Once Upon a Time alum would only confirm that Cassidy will have “a significant” presence in Season 4.