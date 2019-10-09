Felicity Huffman's Housewives Co-Star Slams 'Slap on the Wrist' Sentence, Recalls Years of 'White Privilege' on Set

RELATED STORIES College Admissions Scandal: Lifetime Movie Is a Smorgasbord of Whine and Cheese — Watch First Trailer

As Felicity Huffman faces 14 days in prison for her role in the infamous college admissions scandal, a tweet from one of her Desperate Housewives co-stars is making the rounds online — and he isn’t exactly wishing her well behind bars.

Ricardo Chavira, who played Carlos Solis for all eight seasons of the ABC sudser, had this to say about Huffman’s two-week sentence: “White Privilege. And I saw eight years worth of it, so I know what I’m talking about. Accountability and responsibility don’t mean [s–t] to these people.”

He continued, “I saw eight years worth of it working on Housewives. I’ve seen a lifetime of it being a halfbreed, and I’ve struggled with the intricacies of it on a daily basis with all the cultural bias I’ve received on both ends. But whatever. Slap on the wrist. Sorry, but this is [s–t].”

In April, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to inflate her daughter’s SAT grades, telling the judge that she wanted her daughter to have a “fair shot” at a quality education. That statement was what inspired Chivera’s tweet. On Sept. 13, she was sentenced to 14 days in jail and 250 hours of community service. She will also pay a $30,000 fine and spend one year on supervised release.

Interestingly, Eva Longoria — who played Chavira’s on-screen wife Gabrielle — famously penned a letter in support of Huffman, explaining, “There was a time I was being bullied at work by a co-worker. I dreaded the days I had to work with that person because it was pure torture. Until one day, Felicity told the bully ‘enough’ and it all stopped. Felicity could feel that I was riddled with anxiety even though I never complained or mentioned the abuse to anyone.” (Longoria never named the alleged bully.)