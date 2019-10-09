Felicity Huffman's Housewives Co-Star Slams 'Slap on the Wrist' Sentence, Recalls Years of 'White Privilege' on Set

As Felicity Huffman faces 14 days in prison for her role in the infamous college admissions scandal, a tweet from one of her Desperate Housewives co-stars is making the rounds online — and he isn’t exactly wishing her well behind bars.
Ricardo Chavira, who played Carlos Solis for all eight seasons of the ABC sudser, had this to say about Huffman’s two-week sentence: “White Privilege. And I saw eight years worth of it, so I know what I’m talking about. Accountability and responsibility don’t mean [s–t] to these people.”
He continued, “I saw eight years worth of it working on Housewives. I’ve seen a lifetime of it being a halfbreed, and I’ve struggled with the intricacies of it on a daily basis with all the cultural bias I’ve received on both ends. But whatever. Slap on the wrist. Sorry, but this is [s–t].”
Popular on TVLine
In April, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to inflate her daughter’s SAT grades, telling the judge that she wanted her daughter to have a “fair shot” at a quality education. That statement was what inspired Chivera’s tweet. On Sept. 13, she was sentenced to 14 days in jail and 250 hours of community service. She will also pay a $30,000 fine and spend one year on supervised release.
Interestingly, Eva Longoria — who played Chavira’s on-screen wife Gabrielle — famously penned a letter in support of Huffman, explaining, “There was a time I was being bullied at work by a co-worker. I dreaded the days I had to work with that person because it was pure torture. Until one day, Felicity told the bully ‘enough’ and it all stopped. Felicity could feel that I was riddled with anxiety even though I never complained or mentioned the abuse to anyone.” (Longoria never named the alleged bully.)