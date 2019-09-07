Eva Longoria Details Being 'Bullied' By Desperate Housewives Co-Worker on Set: 'It Was Pure Torture'

Eva Longoria experienced some desperate times on the Desperate Housewives set, and her embattled former co-star Felicity Huffman proved to be her savior.

Longoria was one of 27 individuals who penned a letter of support to a judge on behalf of Huffman as she awaits sentencing for her role in the college admissions scandal.

“There was a time I was being bullied at work by a co-worker,” Longoria wrote to the judge, without naming the alleged perpetrator. “I dreaded the days I had to work with that person because it was pure torture. Until one day, Felicity told the bully ‘enough’ and it all stopped. Felicity could feel that I was riddled with anxiety even though I never complained or mentioned the abuse to anyone.”

Longoria also recalled how Huffman consoled her after she was the only Housewives leading lady not nominated for a Golden Globe in Season 1. “I wasn’t devastated but the press made it a bigger deal than it was between the four of us actors and that did affect me a bit,” she wrote. “Felicity came to my trailer and said, ‘It’s just a piece of metal, that and $1.50 will get you a bus ticket.’ She then proceeded to tell me how talented I was and how I never needed an award to know that. I know I would not have survived those 10 years if it wasn’t for the friendship of Felicity.”

The actress’ full letter, obtained by NBC News, can be read here. Fall TV Preview 2019: Spoilers on 37 Returning Favorites

Huffman pleaded guilty earlier this year to committing mail fraud and honest services fraud in connection with paying $15,000 to have someone take the SAT in place of her and husband William H. Macy’s older daughter, which ultimately resulted in a 1420 score for her. Federal prosecutors have recommended the judge sentence Huffman to a month in jail and fine her for $20,000. Huffman’s attorneys are asking Huffman instead be sentenced to a year of community service.