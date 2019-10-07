Ratings: Batwoman Off to Solid Start

The CW’s Batwoman swung into action on Sunday with 1.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, up 20 percent in audience from Supergirl‘s year-ago season opener in the time slot, while steady in the demo.
TVLine readers gave the latest Arrowverse entry an average grade of “B-,” with 77 percent planning to stay tuned.
Supergirl herself returned to 1.3 mil and a 0.4 (TVLine reader grade “B+”), on par with last season’s average (1.2 mil/0.35) and improving on its May finale (1.1 mil/0.3), while also handily improving upon what Friday-bound Charmed averaged last season in the time slot (850K/0.26).
Elsewhere on Sunday:
CBS | God Friended Me (6.5 mil/0.7) slipped two tenths, while NCIS: Los Angeles (6.6 mil/0.7) added some eyeballs but dipped a tenth in the demo. Madam Secretary opened its final season with 4.9 mil and a 0.4, down from last season’s average (5.4 mil/0.6) but matching its finale. TVLine readers gave Madam President an average grade of “B+.”
NBC | Sunday Night Football (16.2 mil/5.0) is down about 25 percent from last week’s fast nationals.
ABC | AFV (4.2 mil/0.6) and The Rookie (3.8 mil/0.6) each dipped a tenth from their season openers, while Shark Tank (3.9 mil/0.7) held steady. Kids Say the Darnedest Things debuted to 5.4 mil and a 0.9, tying as Fall TV’s second-highest rated series launch.
FOX | This week a football lead-in delivered beefy Week 2 bumps for The Simpsons (7 mil/2.6), Bless the Harts (3.2 mil/1.3), Bob’s Burgers (2.5 mil/1.1) and Family Guy (2.2 mil/0.9).
