Adam Levine Addresses The Voice Exit: 'I Don't Miss How Much I Had to Work'

The Voice officially entered its post-Adam Levine era in September — and Levine seems to be OK with that.

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that will air Monday, the former Voice coach reflected on his departure from the NBC series, admitting that he’s happy to have a more relaxed schedule.

“I really do miss it. I loved the people that I met and worked with, and obviously, we all know how I feel about Blake [Shelton],” Levine said. “I do miss it, but I also don’t miss how much I had to work. I was just constantly working for so many years. Very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that. But to be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new, young family and have the greatest time ever — now I’m just a stay-at-home dad. I stay home and do very little.”

Levine exited The Voice in May after serving as a coach for 16 seasons. At the time, he called his years on the show “a life-shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever,” adding that “for me, it was time to move on.”

But the news of Levine’s departure came as a shock, since he’d already been announced as a coach for the Fall 2019 cycle. A source told TVLine at the time that “Adam had been checked out for a while,” which culminated in an apathetic performance alongside his fellow Voice coaches at the NBC Upfronts in May. Paul Telegdy, the co-chairman of NBC Entertainment, was reportedly “embarrassed” and “furious” at Levine’s low-energy appearance in front of advertisers.

“This was, at the very least, a mutual decision,” an insider told TVLine.

Season 17 of The Voice — which now features Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton in the coaches’ swivel chairs — airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

