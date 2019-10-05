The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Oct. 6

RELATED STORIES Fall TV 2019: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

Fall TV 2019: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates Batwoman Adds Vampire Diaries Alum Sebastian Roché and Rachel Maddow

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “BitMovio” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a whopping 21 (!) season premieres (including Supergirl, Mr. Robot and The Walking Dead), seven series debuts (including Batwoman and Nancy Drew), a half-dozen finales (including My Little Pony‘s very last ride) and so much more.

Sunday, Oct. 6

6 pm Star Wars Resistance final season premiere (Disney Channel)

8 pm Batwoman series premiere (The CW)

8 pm Kids Say the Darndest Things series premiere (ABC)

9 pm Supergirl Season 5 premiere (The CW)

9 pm The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere (AMC)

10 pm Get Shorty Season 3 premiere (Epix)

10 pm Madam Secretary final season premiere (CBS)

10 pm Mr. Robot final season premiere (USA Network)

10 pm Press series premiere (PBS)

Monday, Oct. 7

12:30 pm Elena of Avalor Season 3 premiere (Disney Channel)

1 pm Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure Season 3 premiere (Disney Channel)

8 pm All American Season 2 premiere (The CW)

9 pm Black Lightning Season 3 premiere (The CW)

10 pm Our Boys limited series finale (HBO)

11:30 pm Cash Cab Season 14 premiere (Bravo; new network)

12 am Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal series premiere (Adult Swim)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

3 am Deon Cole: Cole Hearted stand-up special premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash documentary premiere (YouTube)

8 pm BET Hip Hop Awards (BET)

8 pm Finding Your Roots Season 6 premiere (PBS)

8 pm The Flash Season 6 premiere (The CW)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

3 am Rhythm + Flow series premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Riverdale Season 4 premiere (The CW)

9 pm Nancy Drew series premiere (The CW)

Thursday, Oct. 10

8 pm Supernatural final season premiere (The CW)

9 pm Chasing the Cure Season 1 finale (TNT/TBS)

9 pm Legacies Season 2 premiere (The CW)

10 pm Activate docuseries finale (NatGeo)

10 pm Temptation Island Season 5 premiere (USA Network)

Friday, Oct. 11

3 am El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie premiere (Netflix)

3 am Insatiable Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

7 pm Are You Afraid of the Dark? revival premiere (Nickelodeon)

8 pm Charmed Season 2 premiere (The CW)

8 pm RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series premiere (Logo)

9 pm Dynasty Season 3 premiere (The CW)

10 pm Murder In the Bayou docuseries finale (Showtime)

11 pm Good Talk With Anthony Jeslenik Season 1 finale (Comedy Central)

Saturday, Oct. 12

8 pm The College Admissions Scandal TV-movie premiere (Lifetime)

8 pm My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic series finale (Discovery Family)

9 pm The Banana Splits TV-movie premiere (Syfy)

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?