Million Little Things Sneak Peek: Rome Gets an Assist From a Power Player

Rome’s takes a tentative first step toward being a Hollywood bigshot in this week’s A Million Little Things — and inadvertently starts building his Entourage entourage.

As you’ll see in the exclusive clip above, Thursday’s episode (ABC, 9/8c) features Jerry Ferrara (Entourage, Power) as an industry friend Rome consults about his labor of love. “He comes in and reads Rome’s script, and he has notes,” series creator DJ Nash tells TVLine. Ferrara’s appearance — part of the network’s “Cast From the Past Week event” — reunites him with Million Little Things series regular Romany Malco, his co-star from the Think Like a Man films.

But the producer’s critiques cause Rome “to feel torn about the creative changes he suggests for his script,” the episode’s synopsis reads. “Meanwhile, Gary steps in to help Danny prepare to audition for his school play, while Delilah, craving some adult time, agrees to go to dinner with Andrew.”

Ferrara “read for something a few years ago with me, and he wasn’t right for that. I just always thought, ‘Oh, I want to work with that guy,'” Nash recalls. “So I’m so happy it worked out, because he was wonderful.”

Press PLAY on the video above to get a glimpse of next week’s A Million Little Things.