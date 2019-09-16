Charmed, Castle and Cheers Stars to Reunite on ABC This Fall — Get Details

RELATED STORIES The Conners Stages Blues Brothers Reunion as Dan Aykroyd Sets Season 2 Guest Stint -- FIRST PHOTO

Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital will be visited by the Power of Two this fall. As part of ABC’s just-announced “Cast From the Past Week,” former Charmed stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs will play sisters on the Oct. 10 episode of Grey’s Anatomy (8/7c), reuniting them with executive producers Krista Vernoff and Andy Reaser. And, honestly, is nostalgia not the most powerful magic of all?

Read on for a full breakdown of stars coming together for ABC’s big event, including a Castle duo and an epic collection of Cheers‘ most beloved regulars:

MONDAY, OCT. 7

* As TVLine reported, Robert Sean Leonard (House) will check into The Good Doctor (10 pm) as a man who experiences a “sports fishing accident.” Both series were created by David Shore. Click here for an exclusive first look!

TUESDAY, OCT. 8

* John Goodman is reuniting with fellow Blues Brothers 2000 star Dan Aykroyd, who’s playing one of Dan’s poker buddies on The Conners (8 pm). Click here for an exclusive first look!

* Michael Ian Black will guest-star on Bless This Mess (8:30 pm), reuniting him with his Wet Hot American Summer co-star Lake Bell.

* Tracee Ellis Ross’ former Girlfriends — Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones and Persia White — will join her on black-ish (9:30 pm).

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9

* Cheers vets Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt play a group of unhelpful locals on The Goldbergs (8 pm).

* Adam Brody — aka Leighton Meester’s real-life husband and occasional movie co-star — will return to Single Parents (9:31 pm) as Angie’s ex-boyfriend Derek.

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

* Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano will play two sisters on an episode of Grey’s Anatomy (8 pm), reuniting them with former Charmed executive producers Krista Vernoff and Andy Reaser.

* Jerry Ferrara will reunite with Romany Malco (Think Like a Man) in a new episode of A Million Little Things (9:01 pm).

FRIDAY, OCT. 11

* American Housewife (8 pm) reunites Diedrich Bader with his former Drew Carey Show crew — Drew Carey, Ryan Stiles and Kathy Kinney.

* Keon Jeong will return for an episode of Fresh Off the Boat (8:30 pm), once again reuniting him with fellow Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu.

SUNDAY, OCT. 13

* Castle alumni Seamus Deaver and Jon Huertas are guest-starring on an episode of The Rookie (10 pm).

Which reunion(s) are you most looking forward to seeing? Drop your pick(s) in a comment below.