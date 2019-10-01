Grand Hotel Cancelled at ABC

ABC’s Grand Hotel is no longer taking reservations. The primetime sudser has been canceled after one season, our sister site Deadline reports.

Executive-produced by Eva Longoria, Grand Hotel starred Demian Bichir and Roselyn Sanchez as Santiago and Gigi Mendoza, owners of Miami’s famed Riviera Grand hotel. The cast also included Denyse Tontz and Bryan Craig as Alicia and Javi, Santiago’s children; Lincoln Younes as Danny, a waiter working undercover to find his missing sister; Wendy Raquel Robinson as Helen, the hotel’s head of staff; Feliz Ramirez and Justin Adorno as Caroline and Yoli, Gigi’s daughters; and Anne Winters as Ingrid, one of the hotel’s scheming housekeepers.

Grand Hotel wrapped its first season on Sept. 9 with a finale full of soap-tastic reveals: Danny discovered that his sister was killed by Helen’s husband, who died of cancer shortly thereafter; Javi made a hot new friend with benefits, who turned out to be none other than Ingrid’s mother; and Santiago learned the truth about Jason’s paternity, shortly before being shot in the basement of the Riviera Grand by a masked assailant.

Popular on TVLine

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Grand Hotel‘s fate.

Your thoughts on the show’s cancellation? Drop ’em in a comment below.