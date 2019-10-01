DMZ, Based on DC Comics 'Civil War' Series, Gets Pilot Order at HBO Max

Comic books continue to be the gifts that keep on giving (for TV executives, at least). HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s forthcoming streaming service, has ordered to pilot DMZ, an adaptation of Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli’s DC Comics series.

Described as a futuristic drama, DMZ is set in America during a second civil war, which has turned Manhattan into a demilitarized zone, destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world.

Per the official logline, the potential series “chronicles the harrowing journey of a fierce female medic who saves lives while desperately searching for her lost son. But as she contends with the gangs, militias, demagogues and warlords that control this lawless no man’s land, she becomes the unlikely source of what everyone here has lost: hope.”

Roberto Patino (Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer, while Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay — who is coming off the Emmy-winning success of Netflix’s When They See Us — will direct and exec-produce. HBO Max: Guide to Upcoming Shows

Filming on the DMZ pilot will begin in early 2020, while HBO Max is set to launch in spring of that year. In addition to housing all episodes of The Big Bang Theory and Friends (among other series), the streaming service has a jam-packed slate of original shows, such as a reboot of The Boondocks, a Practical Magic prequel and a Lupita Nyong’o-led adaptation of the novel Americanah.

Scroll through the attached gallery to see HBO Max’s full lineup, and drop a comment below with your thoughts on a DMZ adaptation.