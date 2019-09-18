Boondocks Reboot Snags Two-Season Order at HBO Max — First Look

Six years after ending its run on Adult Swim, The Boondocks is returning to television (with a fancy new look!) via HBO Max, TVLine has learned. The streaming service has ordered two new 12-episode seasons, plus a new 50-minute special, the latter of which will premiere in fall 2020. Additionally, all 55 episodes of the original Boondocks series will be available to stream when HBO Max launches in spring 2020.

Per HBO Max, “the new Boondocks follows the adventures of self-proclaimed ‘Civil Rights Legend’ Robert ‘Granddad’ Freeman, and his two rambunctious grandsons Huey and Riley. The family has recently moved to an idyllic community in suburban Maryland only to see it taken over by the tyrannical Uncle Ruckus and his bizarre neo-fascist regime. Life under Ruckus turns out to be an everyday struggle to survive.”

Oh, and remember that fancy new look we mentioned earlier? Check out the characters’ updated designs below:

“There’s a unique opportunity to revisit the world of The Boondocks and do it over again for today,” says Boondocks creator Aaron McGruder, who is returning as showrunner. “It’s crazy how different the times we live in are now – both politically and culturally – more than a decade past the original series and two decades past the original newspaper comic. There’s a lot to say and it should be fun.”

“The Boondocks was a revolutionary series that sparked conversations on hot button issues and brought dark subjects into the light with episodes like ‘The Trial of Robert Kelly,’ ‘The Fundraiser’ and ‘The Story of Gangstalicious’,” Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max and President, TBS, TNT and truTV, said in a statement. “Aaron is a gifted visionary whose unique style of storytelling is a welcome voice and we are elated The Freemans are making their thugnificent comeback on HBO Max.”

