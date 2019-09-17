The Big Bang Theory: HBO Max Scores Streaming Rights to All Episodes

The pot just got a little sweeter (and nerdier) for potential HBO Max subscribers: WarnerMedia’s forthcoming streamer has nabbed exclusive rights to The Big Bang Theory, TVLine has learned.

All 279 episodes of the CBS sitcom, which wrapped its 12-season run in May, will be available on HBO Max when it launches in Spring 2020.

“Few shows define a generation and capture mainstream zeitgeist like The Big Bang Theory,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia entertainment. “We’re thrilled that HBO Max will be the exclusive streaming home for this comedy juggernaut when we launch in the spring of 2020. This show has been a hit virtually around the globe, it’s one of the biggest shows on broadcast television of the last decade, and the fact that we get to bring it to a streaming platform for the first time in the U.S. is a coup for our new offering.”

Added series co-creator Chuck Lorre, “I am forever grateful to have been part of something as extraordinary as The Big Bang Theory. All of us — Bill Prady, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland and the amazing writing staff, cast and crew — recognize that 12 seasons of laughter is a gift to be cherished. And now we are extremely excited that TBBT will be joining the HBO Max lineup and be available to both existing and future fans of the show. Laughter has legs!” HBO Max's Upcoming TV Shows

The Big Bang Theory joins an impressive library at HBO Max, which will also house all episodes of Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Pretty Little Liars at launch, as well as all of HBO’s programming. Plus, the streaming service has more than 10 original series in the works, including an adaptation of the bestseller The Flight Attendant, led by Big Bang‘s Kaley Cuoco. (Scroll through the attached gallery to view the current development slate.)

An exact launch date and price for HBO Max have yet to be announced.

Additionally, TBS has extended its agreement to continue airing The Big Bang Theory through 2028.

