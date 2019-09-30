Patty’s at it again! Netflix on Monday released the trailer for Insatiable‘s upcoming second season (Oct. 11), teasing more insane shenanigans courtesy of Debby Ryan‘s bloodthirsty beauty queen character.

In case you’re a little fuzzy about where Insatiable left off, here’s a quick refresher: Season 1 ended with Patty (Ryan) beating Christian to death with a crowbar after discovering that he roofied Magnolia (Erinn Westbrook) and stuffed her in the back of his car. The fact that Patty repeatedly screamed “I’m a good person!” while committing this murder should give you some idea of her current mental state.

Meanwhile, following a threesome with Coralee (Alyssa Milano), Barnard (Christopher Gorham) revealed to Bob (Dallas Roberts) that he doesn’t want to be in a thruple; he just wants to be in a relationship with him, mayoral campaign be damned. The whole situation put Bob in a desperate state, and he nearly blew his brains out… until Patty called to ask for help with her little Christian problem. There, all caught up!

In addition to the cast members mentioned above, Insatiable also stars Sarah Colonna as Angie, Kimmy Shields as Nonnie, Michael Provost as Brick, Irene Choi as Dixie and Arden Myrin as Regina. Newcomers for Season 2 include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Vincent Rodriguez III as Detective Rudy Cruz and Grey’s Anatomy‘s Alex Landi as Henry Lee.

Insatiable‘s second season drops Friday, Oct. 11 on Netflix. Watch the full Season 2 trailer above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the new episodes below.