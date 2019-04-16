TVLine Items: Grey's Actor Is Insatiable, Big Hero 6 Renewed and More

Grey’s Anatomy doc Alex Landi is feeling Insatiable: The actor will recur during Season 2 of Netflix’s dark comedy, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series centers on Patty (played by Debby Ryan), a formerly overweight teenager who seeks revenge on her onetime bullies by way of the beauty pageant circuit. No details about Landi’s character are available.

Landi currently recurs on Grey’s as orthopedic surgeon Dr. Nico Kim, who is romantically involved with intern Levi.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Disney Channel has renewed Big Hero 6 The Series for a third season ahead of its Season 2 premiere, which airs Monday, May 6, at 3:30/2:30c.

* BET has given a series order to Twenties, a single-camera comedy created and written by Lena Waithe (The Chi) about friendship, finding love and messing everything up along the way, Deadline reports. In other Lena Waithe news, the writer-actress will appear in Season 3 of HBO’s Westworld, EW.com reports. No character details are available.

* Viceland has canceled the nightly series Vice Live less than two months after its Feb. 25 debut, per Deadline.

* In time for Swamp Thing‘s arrival in May, DC Universe will become available via the Xbox One console (with subscription to the digital service).

* FXX’s Archer: 1999 — the “space-tastic” next chapter in the animated series — will premiere Wednesday, May 29, at 10 pm. Watch a trailer:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?