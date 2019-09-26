The Flash Season 6 Trailer Teases 'Angry' New Wells, Undead Nora (?!)

RELATED STORIES The 100 Adds Siren's Chad Rook as 'Charming' Convict in Final Season

The race is on to stop The Flash from vanishing in the fast-tracked crisis, as seen in the new trailer for Season 6 of the CW hit.

In a teaser released on Thursday, Barry appears to get strapped into a Flash helmet-based contraption, through which he glimpses “billions of possible futures” and the “billions of deaths” that come with. “So what do we do first?” to avert the crisis, Iris asks her anguished husband.

The trailer also affords a glimpse of the new (and “angry”?) Wells being played by original cast member Tom Cavanagh, which will be in addition to the Pariah role he will fill in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. We also lay eyes on “Chester Runk” (vlogger pseudonym?), the aliens-obsessed science nerd character TVLine first told you about in June. Oh, and look, there’s undead Mama Allen, looking a bit worse for wear (and maybe a bit… hot?).

Among this season’s other castings, Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes) will recur as Dr. Ramsey Rosso aka the villain Bloodwork during at least the first half of Season 6 (which is being referred to as “Graphic Novel No. 1”).

The Flash Season 6 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c.